Matt Smith hated Morbius as much as we did

The Doctor Who star has gone viral for his blasé attitude toward the Marvel misfire

Lord Smith made his debut in Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, and we got to find out more about his Morbius opinions.

Once again at the centre of Morbius discourse, but this time, the discourse is because of how little he seems to care about the iconic movie.

Morbius starred Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist-turned-antihero experimenting with a dangerous cure for his rare blood disease. Smith played Milo, Morbius’ childhood friend who becomes his rival.

In the years since, however, Morbius has taken on a strange second life online. Despite its reputation as a superhero misfire, it has become a meme—at one point even sparking ironic calls for it to be re-released in cinemas.

Against that backdrop, Smith’s comments in the Royal Court interview have only fuelled the conversation further. He appears noticeably unbothered when discussing the film, even lightly amused by its reputation.

That irreverence has only added to his reputation as one of the few cast members willing to acknowledge how the project landed.

While Morbius continues to be a punchline in superhero cinema conversations, Smith’s performance has quietly earned a kind of reluctant respect from audiences who feel he did more with the material than the film itself ever managed to do.

In a film that struggled to find its identity, Matt Smith’s apparent refusal to take it too seriously may have ended up being its most memorable legacy.