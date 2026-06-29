These are the 7 unmissable movies coming to streaming in July!

We’re giving you 7 reasons to stay inside this July.

Who needs a social life when they’ve got jaw-dropping thrillers, heart-wrenching dramas, and an early career gem from one of the world’s biggest directors?

We’re counting down the seven best movies hitting streaming services this July, and you won’t want to skip out on number 6!

Enola Holmes 3

Streaming July 1, Netflix

She’s back! Millie Bobby Brown trades the altar for a high-stakes rescue when Sherlock is kidnapped on her wedding day.

This more mature, action-packed chapter takes Enola to sun-drenched Malta, where she must outwit enemies and race against time while grappling with love and her identity.

High Fidelity

Streaming July 1, Netflix

Before it was a Hulu series, John Cusack and Jack Black made this music-obsessed classic an essential rewatch.

Rob Gordon’s hilarious quest to revisit his top five breakups is pure comfort food for anyone who loves vinyl, mixtapes, and messy self-reflection. Give this one a spin starting July 1.

The Evil Dead

Streaming July 1, HBO

You can’t have a horror marathon without this cabin-in-the-woods classic.

Sam Raimi’s low-budget masterpiece, starring Bruce Campbell as the iconic Ash Williams, delivers pure, unrelenting terror when a group of friends unleashes demonic forces. It’s gory, it’s wild, and it’s the ultimate experience in gruelling terror.

Memento

Streaming July 5, Netflix

Steven Spielberg calls this his all-time favourite Christopher Nolan film, and starting July 5, you can find out why.

This mind-bending thriller follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man with no short-term memory who uses tattoos and Polaroids to hunt his wife’s killer.

Its reverse-chronological storytelling will leave you questioning everything you just watched.

Hamnet

Streaming July 6, Netflix

Get your tissues ready; this Oscar-winning heartbreaker arrives July 6.

Jessie Buckley delivers a visceral, award-winning performance as Agnes Hathaway, while Paul Mescal embodies a grieving Shakespeare.

Director Chloé Zhao transforms unimaginable loss into a gorgeous, cathartic masterpiece about love, art, and how grief can birth greatness.

Marc by Sofia

Streaming July 16, HBO

The acclaimed director of Lost in Translation turns her lens on her close friend, fashion icon Marc Jacobs.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival, this collage-like A24 documentary offers a vibrant, behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and 40-year career, cut with nostalgic ’90s catnip. It’s an intimate style immersion streaming July 16.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Streaming July 31, Disney+

Miranda Priestly is back, and she needs Andy’s help. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite as the iconic duo when Runway’s empire faces collapse in a changing media world.

With Emily Blunt’s Emily now a Dior executive and a star-studded cast including Lady Gaga, this stylish sequel is the must-watch event of the year.

Finished already? Check out the best movies of June!