7 binge-worthy shows hitting your streaming services this July!

Say goodbye to Netflix-menu meandering, and hello to your new favourite show.

Looking for the next big show to sink your teeth into? Or maybe just something to chat about with your coworker next to the watercooler?

Either way, we’ve got you sorted with the biggest television shows coming straight to your lounge room this July!

Heroes

Streaming July 1. Netflix

The iconic “Save the cheerleader, save the world” phenomenon is back! After a decade away from Netflix, Tim Kring’s groundbreaking sci-fi series returns with all 77 episodes.

Watch ordinary people, from a time-bending Hiro to a soul-searching Peter, discover extraordinary abilities, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle to prevent catastrophe. Relive the Emmy-winning pop culture sensation starting July 1st.

Elle

Streaming July 2, Amazon Prime

Before Harvard, before the bend-and-snap, Elle Woods was just a high schooler navigating 1990s Seattle.

This Legally Blonde prequel follows a teenage Elle (Lexi Minetree) as she faces tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices; all while wearing pink in a grunge world.

Reese Witherspoon produces this eight-episode nostalgia bomb, already renewed for Season 2. What, like it’s hard to be excited?

Lucky

Streaming July 15, Apple TV

Anya Taylor-Joy is a con artist on the run in this pulse-pounding limited series from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

When a multi-million-dollar heist goes wrong, Lucky is hunted by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss played by Annette Bening.

With Timothy Olyphant as her con-man father, this is July’s must-watch thrill ride.

Ride or Die

Streaming July 15, Amazon Prime

What happens when your best friend of twenty years drops a bombshell? You go on the run across Europe, obviously!

This action-comedy stars Octavia Spencer and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham as best friends turned fugitives after a hit goes wrong and one of them reveals she’s actually an international assassin. Buckle up for the ride of your life on July 15!

The Dink

Streaming July 24, Apple TV

Former tennis prodigy Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson) hits rock bottom, reduced to coaching kids at his dad’s country club.

Desperate for approval, he champions his father’s anti-pickleball crusade, until an injury forces him to try the very sport he despises.

With Andy Roddick playing himself as his childhood nemesis, this laugh-out-loud underdog story from producer Ben Stiller serves up pure summer fun on July 24.

Hannibal

Streaming July 27, Netflix

Prepare for a masterclass in horror.

Over three seasons, Mads Mikkelsen delivered a career-defining performance as the iconic Dr. Lecter in this critically acclaimed series that NBC cancelled far too soon.

With Seasons 2 and 3 scoring a perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, this psychological thriller is a must-watch.

President Curtis

Streaming July 27, HBO

Get ready for the Commander-in-Chief like you’ve never seen him.

This Rick and Morty spinoff follows President Andre Curtis (voiced by the iconic Keith David) and his eccentric staff.

Think X-Files meets the White House, as they tackle interdimensional diplomacy, paranormal investigations, and unexplainable phenomena that Rick can’t be bothered with. It’s a wild ride!

Finished already? Check out the best shows of June!