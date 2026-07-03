The real reason Jame Gunn’s family are always in his movies

James Gunn has never been shy about casting familiar faces.

Whether it’s his brother Sean Gunn, wife Jennifer Holland or actors he’s worked with for years. The filmmaker has built a reputation for bringing the same people back across projects.

While it could seem like classic Hollywood nepotism, Holland says the real reason is much more personal.

“It’s hard to make movies; it’s lonely,” she said. “You’re stuck in a place that’s not your home for a very long period of time.”

Rather than just handing out roles to those closest to him. Holland says Gunn wants the people he loves nearby during productions that can keep him away from home for months at a time.

“He really just loves to have his friends and family around him all the time,” she explained.

That extends beyond the cast, too. Holland said Gunn has formed close relationships with many crew members over the years. Often working with the same people across multiple productions whenever possible.

“He’s made great friends with a lot of the crew that he’s been able to continue working with over and over again,” she said.

It’s an explanation that offers a different perspective on Gunn’s frequently discussed casting choices.

While Hollywood is often criticised for nepotism. Holland suggests his recurring collaborators are less about giving loved ones a career boost and more about making long, demanding productions feel a little less lonely.

Holland herself has become a regular in Gunn’s projects, portraying Emilia Harcourt across the DC Universe and, most recently, voicing one of Superman’s robotic assistants in the Fortress of Solitude.

For Gunn, it seems the line between work and family life is intentionally blurred. And that’s exactly how he likes it.