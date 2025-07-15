James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ unleashes a 513% Surge in Dog Adoptions

Krypto: The goodest influencer.

James Gunn’s Superman isn’t just soaring at the box office, it’s sending pet adoptions skyrocketing, too!

Thanks to Krypto, the scene-stealing super-dog, fans are rushing to shelters in search of their own furry hero.

Google searches for “adopt a dog near me” exploded by 513% after the film’s release, while “rescue dog adoption near me” jumped 163%. Even schnauzers, one of Krypto’s breeds, saw a 299% spike in interest.

Though Krypto is CGI, his real-life inspiration is Gunn’s own rescue pup, Ozu. The director has been sharing adorable deleted scenes of the super-powered pooch, fueling the frenzy.

While new pet parents shouldn’t expect laser vision or flight, they can count on unconditional love, and maybe a little mischief.

Dubbed the “Krypto Effect,” this adoption wave proves superhero stories can have real-world impact. After all, every dog deserves a hero, and maybe every hero needs a dog.