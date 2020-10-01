The 79 smartest dogs (according to a dog psychologist)

Think you might be harbouring a fluffy Einstein? Or perhaps more likely a Homer Simpson? Check out this list of the smartest dogs, according to a canine psychologist.
Welcome, dog lover. Where would we be without man’s best friend? Dogs help with loneliness, anxiety, exercise, visual impairments, and so much more, except when they’re going through puberty, of course. But have you ever wanted to know whether your cute (and incredibly handsome) doggy makes the cut of the world’s smartest dogs?
If you’re feeling brave, keep reading to find out – and good luck!
If we’re solely judging intelligence, all dog breeds were not made equal. Deep down, you know it’s true. My family used to own a Border collie/Labrador and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. One was the unbeholden master of escaping our backyard, while the other couldn’t go a minute without unparalleled attention. While they were loved equally, it’s not rocket science to know which of these doggos knew his left from his right, and which one didn’t.
Dogs are the best thing in the world pic.twitter.com/jxEGx3OUy8
— isaac levi (@lsaacLevi) September 23, 2020
Still, dog intelligence is no easy measurement. There’s adaptive intelligence, instinctive intelligence, spatial intelligence, and so on. According to animal behaviourist Frans de Waal, it’s common for humans to judge an animal’s intelligence unfairly. But, if we’re solely judging working intelligence (aka following orders), there’s a man with reliable answers.
Canine phycologist Stanley Coren’s 1994 book The Intelligence Of Dogs is about as accurate as it gets, shaped by the congruous opinions of 199 dog obedience judges. Still, before you rapidly scroll down to see if your dog’s breed made the cut of smartest dogs, a few precursors:
- The way a dog is trained can have a considerable impact
- Every breed has its exceptions
- We love every breed on this list and every breed not on this list
Now, let’s jump into it!
We don’t deserve them. Truly.
Dogs, bruh… pic.twitter.com/6E3lz6Whhx
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 29, 2020
1-10: Obey 95% of the time. Learn new commands in 5 exposures or less.
1. Border collie
2. Poodle
3. German shepherd
4. Golden retriever
5. Doberman pinscher
6. Shetland sheepdog
7. Labrador retriever
8. Papillon
9. Rottweiler
10. Australian cattle dog
I had a border collie when I was young and he was SO damn smart. We couldn’t keep him in his kennel cause he figured out how to open it. That’s both a pro and a con because smart dogs are AMAZING but they’re always hard to keep
— Your Ol Pal Nick @Isolation (@King_of_Cha0s) September 24, 2020
11-26: Obey 85% of the time. Learn new commands in 5-15 exposures.
11. Pembroke Welsh corgi
12. Miniature schnauzer
13. English springer spaniel
14. Belgian Tervuren
15. Schipperke, Belgian sheepdog
16. Collie Keeshond
17. German short-haired pointer
18. Flat-coated retriever, English cocker spaniel, Standard schnauzer
19. Brittany spaniel
20. Cocker spaniel, Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever
21. Weimaraner
22. Belgian Malinois, Bernese mountain dog
23. Pomeranian
24. Irish water spaniel
25. Vizsla
26. Cardigan Welsh corgi
Welsh Corgi pic.twitter.com/Rer4U6boRz
— Gbay99 (@Gbay99) September 22, 2020
27-39: Obey 70% of the time. Learn new commands in 15-25 exposures.
27. Chesapeake Bay retriever, Puli, Yorkshire terrier
28. Giant schnauzer, Portuguese water dog
29. Airedale, Bouv Flandres
30. Border terrier, Briard
31. Welsh springer spaniel
32. Manchester terrier
33. Samoyed
34. Field spaniel, Newfoundland, Australian terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Gordon setter, Bearded collie
35. American Eskimo dog, Cairn terrier, Kerry blue terrier, Irish setter
36. Norwegian elkhound
37. Affenpinscher, Silky terrier, Miniature pinscher, English setter, Pharaoh hound, Clumber spaniel
38. Norwich terrier
39. Dalmatian
I told Nelly to look proud. I actually can’t cope because she really did and smashed it 🤣❤️ She really loves them so much 😩😍 Welcome to our family and the world little pups, we can’t wait to see your spots 😍 #dalmatian #puppy #FridayFeeling #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/J4Z3NSQN0c
— The Student Nurse Mummy (@stnursemummy) September 25, 2020
40-54: Obey at least 50% of the time. Learn new commands in 25-40 exposures.
40 Soft-coated wheaten terrier, Bedlington terrier, Smooth-haired fox terrier
41. Curly-coated retriever, Irish wolfhound
42. Kuvasz, Australian shepherd
43. Saluki, Finnish Spitz, Pointer
44. Cavalier King Charles spaniel, German wirehaired pointer, Black-and-tan coonhound, American water spaniel
45. Siberian husky, Bichon Frise, English toy spaniel
46. Tibetan spaniel, English foxhound, Otterhound, American foxhound, Greyhound, Harrier, Parson Russel terrier, Wirehaired pointing griffon
47. West Highland white terrier, Havanese, Scottish deerhound
48. Boxer, Great Dane
49. Dachshund, Staffordshire bull terrier, Shiba Inu
50. Malamute
51. Whippet, Chinese shar-pei, Wirehaired fox terrier
52. Rhodesian ridgeback
53. Ibizan hound, Welsh terrier, Irish terrier
54. Boston terrier, Akita
SonSon #Kovu🐺💙 #siberianhusky pic.twitter.com/jkJ0wCuhBj
— Derrick (@_615de) September 26, 2020
55-69: Respond around 40% of the time. Learn new tricks in 40 to 80 repetitions.
55. Skye terrier
56. Norfolk terrier, Sealyham terrier
57. Pug
58. French bulldog
59. Brussels griffon, Maltese terrier
60. Italian greyhound
61. Chinese crested
62. Dandie Dinmont terrier, Vendeen, Tibetan terrier, Japanese chin, Lakeland terrier
63. Old English sheepdog
64. Great Pyrenees
65. Scottish terrier, Saint Bernard
66. Bull terrier, Petite Basset Griffon, Vendeen
67. Chihuahua
68. Lhasa apso
69. Bullmastiff
A5: I prefer other pugs. I am skeptical of all dogs bigger than me, tbh. #pugchat pic.twitter.com/pg4qYMLTPO
— Rufus Pug (@RealRufusPug) September 30, 2020
70-79: Obey around 30% of the time. Learn new tricks in over 100 repetitions.
70. Shih Tzu
71. Basset hound
72. Mastiff, beagle
73. Pekingese
74. Bloodhound
75. Borzoi
76. Chow chow
77. Bulldog
78. Basenji
79. Afghan hound
Of course, there are always exceptions to this list, but regardless, wherever your doggo lands, we love them all the same.
We don’t deserve dogs at all they are the best.
— Nico (@theyoungNB) September 28, 2020
