Taylor Swift’s cat has a higher net worth than most celebrities

Taylor Swift’s “influencer” cat, Olivia Benson, is worth $97 million, making her the third richest pet in the world.

Taylor Swift’s cat is living a life more grandiose than most of us could dream. The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s feline friend, of the Scottish Fold breed, is named Olivia Benson – and she’s very, very rich. $97 million US dollars rich, to be exact.

According to The Ultimate Pet Rich List, this makes Olivia the third richest pet in the world, directly beneath Nala Cat, the face of premium cat food brand, Love, Nala, whose worth a whopping $100M.

Named after Law & Order character, Olivia Benson, Taylor Swift has never shied away from showcasing her love for the notable feline via Instagram.

Not only have posts of her garnered millions of likes on the singer’s Instagram, but she’s also made cameos in some of Swift’s music videos including Blank Space, as well as appearances in numerous commercials, including a Diet Coke ad in 2014.

Basically, it’s Oliva Benson’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Not even Oprah Winfrey’s pets are living that lavishly. Back in 2014, Taylor Swift opened up about her love of cats during an interview on Live With Kelly and Michael. She said, “before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying, ‘Is [two] cats, cat lady?”

She continued, “And they’re like, ‘No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party.’” Watch the clip via TikTok below.