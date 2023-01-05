Serj Tankian is over System of a Down, says the band’s drummer

John Dolmayan, drummer of System Of A Down, says “Serj hasn’t really wanted to be in the band for a long time.”



In a new interview on military and pro-weaponry podcast Battleline, John Dolmayan, drummer of Armenian-American metal group System Of A Down, addressed the band’s low volume of musical output over the last 17 years, placing the blame on frontman, Serj Tankian.

“Serj hasn’t really wanted to be in the band for a long time,” Dolmayan said to Battleline host, Ian Scotto. “And quite frankly, we probably should have parted ways around 2006.”

The drummer later suggested that the band should have replaced Tankian with someone else, many years ago: “I think we should have moved on, and if Serj didn’t want to be in the band at that time, we should have just moved on and done it with somebody else.”

Dolmayan continued, “Maybe it would have been better if we moved on and got another singer for an album or two and continued to make music and brought Serj back later if he wanted to come back. That probably would have been better. But as it is, I think we wasted 15, maybe 20 years of our lives waiting.” Check out the full interview via YouTube below.