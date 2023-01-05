Works by Louis Armstrong, Hitchcock, and Arthur Conan Doyle are now part of the Public Domain

‘Sherlock Holmes’, and ‘The Lighthouse’, alongside Louis Armstrong’s ‘Potato Head Blues, Gully Low Blues’ are now part of the Public Domain.

We all saw what happened to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. and The Great Gatsby when they entered the Public Domain recently, The New York Times reported on several inspired renditions, The Gay Gatsby, The Great Gatsby Undead (the zombie edition), and word of an animated movie as well as a Gatsby musical by Florence Welch from Florence + the Machine.

Let’s hope Sherlock Holmes doesn’t suffer the same fate as old Winnie, as Arthur Conan Doyle’s final Sherlock stories “The Case Book of Sherlock Holmes” alongside several works from notable authors, filmmakers and musicians enter the Public Domain this year.

Check out the list below:

Arthur Conan Doyle “The Case Book of Sherlock Holmes”

Virginia Woolf’ “To the Lighthouse”

Ernest Hemingway’s collection “Men Without Women”

Agatha Christie “The Big Four”

Hermann Hesse “Steppenwolf”

Franz Kafka “Amerikaby”

Herbert Asbury “The Gangs of New York”

Alfred Hitchcock “The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog”

Fritz Lang “Metropolis,”

Howard Johnson, Billy Moll, and Robert A. King “I Scream You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream.”

George Gard De Sylva, Lew Brown “The Best Things in Life Are Free,”

Irving Berlin “Puttin’ on the Ritz”

Louis Armstrong “Potato Head Blues, Gully Low Blues”