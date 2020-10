Flight To Dubai have revealed another single from their upcoming EP, Strife. A slow-burner for the heartsick, Sparse Space layers cowboy guitar rhythms against an impassioned performance from singer Atlas Abel.

Tour Dates

Saturday 7 November – La La La’s, Wollongong – Tickets

Saturday 14 November – Lansdowne, Sydney – Tickets

Strife is out October 16 via Hail Damage Records. Pre-order your copy here.