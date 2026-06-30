The Backrooms returns to theatres with 15 more minutes

Backrooms: The Return

When the Backrooms first launched in cinemas, everyone got to experience a pee-coloured MC Escher maze of ‘no-clipped’ furniture, abhorrent creatures, existentialism and a divorced man’s alcoholism.

A lot of audiences also got to experience a Minecraft Movie level of abhorrent mischief, with younger fans throwing popcorn, unsilenced phones, terrible cinema etiquette and the occasional scream of “Backrooms Jockey” during quiet moments of the film.

Now viewers can witness it all over again, or get the tamer experience they wanted in the first place, with a re-release of the film coming to cinemas this week.

The re-release is titled Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition, a clever nod to Clark’s failing furniture business and the fact that they have added 15 minutes of extra footage that will not be released on home video.

The news broke when various movie theatres added the feature to their websites, stating that the movie will remain unchanged, but the exclusive footage would be added after the credits.

This release could be a fun little treat for fanatics to get their hands on, boosting the already crazy sales of the film. It could also be a cheeky way for A24 to get the upper hand on Obsession’s tyrannical domination of horror cinema this year.

It should be a pretty profitable move. Backrooms fans are probably the most obsessive fanbase to come out of the Reddit trenches.

Kane Parsons’ ability to reveal just enough of his 40-page universe will get people theorising and going full detective mode on every frame until the end of time.

On that note, it is still a mystery what the extra footage could reveal. There’s been no comment from Kane or the A24 team yet. Maybe he got his miniseries greenlit and this is how they’ll unveil it.

Nonetheless, questions assault the mind.

Could we get another found-footage component? Behind-the-scenes action? More information on Mary’s fate? Will Ivan Beck make an appearance? Or will it be another therapy session?

Only time will tell when the re-release drops in local theatres on July 2.