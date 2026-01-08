Tropical Fuck Storm’s Gaz & Erica decode the ‘Fairyland Codex’ and the DIY ethos that fuels their critically acclaimed sound.

In our fresh chat, Gaz and Erica of the genre-defying act Tropical Fuck Storm delved into the creative crucible behind their critically acclaimed fourth album, Fairyland Codex.

The conversation navigated the inherent difficulties of their meticulous, DIY approach to music production, and the simplicity of not dealing with “a million other people”.

The duo explored the seemingly paradoxical pursuit of happiness within their intense, cacotopian soundscapes, which were influenced by the natural Australian scenery of their home studio.

This interview, presented by Sprocket, offers a compelling look at the philosophy driving one of modern music’s most compelling and independent voices.

Check ‘em out on Instagram!