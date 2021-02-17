PREMIERE: Jofi is hypnotising on her glittery new electro-pop single ‘Catastrophe’

Impressively lush and bursting with bubble-gum flavoured pop, Jofi is emboldened by an experimental sheen. Catastrophe is her triumph.

Jofi takes the modern stylings of art-pop and melds together a fairytale of a supreme melody. Like a pastel priestess of electronica, she adapts the pop formula to fit her youthful approach. Confidently, she does so with an experienced ear as she signposts pacemaker artists like Kate Bush, Fiona Apple, and FKA twigs.

On her new single Catastrophe, the singer-songwriter and producer flexes her musicality in a layered labyrinth of texture. Jofi commands attention with her unpredictability and constant reshuffling of pace. Romantic in moments and completely thrilling in others, she tells a story speckled with self-deprecating humour. It’s perfectly witty and sparkles with her palpable charisma.

A just twenty-two Sydney-based Jofi has released a string of singles and boasts a plentiful platform on Youtube. Her trajectory with Catastrophe is tilted skyward as moves into her ow musicality with a steadfast realness. Yet, amongst her refined tools of trade, Jofi yields a clever sense of humour.

“’Catastrophe’ is me laughing and joking about how manic and unnecessary I can be sometimes. I’m a person very driven by feeling and it sometimes gets the better of me. I think the song has a badass energy, but also a level of seriousness and honesty.”

Ticking along with drum machine beats and bouncy inflections, Catastrophe in not a linear song. Heavenly harmonies and soaring synths decorate the pop anthem, which sits somewhere between dreamy and electrifying. Jofi offer both dynamism to dance with and a sonic softness to float away on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jofi 🧚‍♀️ (@jofimusic)

Officially released this Friday, February 19th, Jofi also offers up a disco-ball lit video clip. Directed and captured by Robbie Walcott, it’s painted in a palette that would be fervently approved by the same team behind the visuals for Jack River. Similarly to River’s Sugar Mountain of pastel and neon, Jofi’s video is mystical and equally as hypnotising. The camera stays close to Jofi throughout its trippy psych-inspired filters – and she is a pop-pixie of turquoise brilliance. Of the making of the clip she said:

“It was in discussion for a couple of months, where we were constantly bouncing ideas off each other. Together we gathered second hand props, and went shopping… I can’t thank Robbie enough for his passion and involvement in not just the filming and editing, but the entire creation process.”

Jofi’s latest track will be available on all platforms from Friday 18. Pre-save the track here.

Enjoy the exclusive full listen of Catastrophe on Soundcloud below: