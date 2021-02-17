WATCH: ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’ – Official Trailer

The upcoming Netflix documentary on the acclaimed rapper, directed by Emmett Malloy, has been four years in the making.

Following The Notorious B.I.G’s life through archived footage and interviews, the documentary showcases exactly how the Brooklyn native was eventually inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Produced by Sean Combs (Diddy) and late rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell also shows what has and hasn’t changed within America’s socio-political landscape.

“The running joke about documentary films is often how long they take to make. This film lived up to all those stereotypes, taking us four years to develop and make it,” Director Emmett Malloy said, according to Uproxx.

“Through those years we were immersed in Brooklyn in the 70s through the 90s. It is easy to see how much Brooklyn has changed since Christopher Wallace was a kid, but it’s also clear that many things about being a young black man in this country have not changed.”

While this not the first Biggie documentary, this if the first to be executive-produced by Diddy and Violetta Wallace, who provide regular commentary on Biggie’s life behind the scenes and the talent he possessed.

On March 1, 2021 Netflix will be releasing a documentary about Biggie Smalls. I’m looking forward to this because Biggie’s mother & Diddy are the executive producers. It will also have rare footage of Biggie taken by his bestfriend. This is how you share a legacy. pic.twitter.com/1n7hLkxvqR — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 15, 2021

“Biggie blew up overnight. There are no origins for what rap planet this guy came from,” Diddy previously said.

Check out the trailer for Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell below: