104 Birthday Quotes for your Best Friend

It’s your best friend’s birthday! There’s no better way to show your bestie just how much you love them than by sending a birthday message full of love and care.

Whether you post to their socials, or simply send a message, we have the best Happy Birthday Quotes to light up your best friend’s face and make their day.

Make your friend feel as special as you know they are, from the moment she wakes up, to the moment she checks her first messages.

Send out big loves to your sister from another mister, because she has been there for you through thick and thin, getting in and out of trouble, and creating the kind of memories that will last a lifetime, but most of all, your bestie is there supporting you through it all.

Your best friend is important to you, and you want to show her you care, especially on her birthday. It can be hard to celebrate your best friend’s birthday if you live in different states, cities, or countries, all the more reason to send a sweet loving, or sassy little message.

Cute and Funny

• Birthday candles won’t be the only thing getting lit this weekend!

• Happy Birthday, AKA all-the-cake-you-can-eat day!

• Who’s counting candles anymore, anyway? 😂 Happy Birthday!

• Happy Birthday to you my forever young friend!

• I’m actually just here for the cake.

• Happy birthday to my favorite person.

• Birthdays are the world’s way of telling us to eat more cake.

• My life would suck without you.

• HBD to my best friend!

• Today is all about you.

• Let’s make this year’s birthday one for the record books.

• My birthday wish for you is that the drinks are free-flowing and you find a hottie at the bar tonight!

• Because it’s your birthday, I’ll share my fries with you.

•Every birthday is a gift in itself.

•Wishing you 24 hours of celebration, though you deserve even more.

•I’m so happy that I get to be a part of your life.

•Happy birthday! I love you a whole lot.

•Happy birthday to my totally amazing, irreplaceable bestie.

•Best friends are awesome, especially yours. Happy birthday!

•I forgive you for being younger than me.

•May your birthday be unforgettable.

•Fun fact: birthdays are good for you! Statistics show that the more you have, the longer you live.

•I love you even though you’re a Gemini. Happy birthday!

•My birthday wish for you is that your hangover tomorrow isn’t too bad.

•Wishing you a birthday party that’s as fun as you are.

•I wish for you to feel so loved and happy on your special day this year.

•This year, I wish for you to know how very impressive and special you are.

•Wishing you the best birthday of all time!

•There’s no one quite like you. Happy birthday!

•Partners may come and go, but best friends are forever. Happy birthday to my best friend.

•Sending you happy high-five birthday vibes and warm fuzzy feels.

•I hope your birthday is chill and peaceful, just like you.

•Wishing you birthday magic and unicorn sprinkles

•I love being Robin to your Batman, wishing you a Happy birthday my super friend!

•What do wine, pizza, chocolate, and you have in common? I wouldn’t want to live without any of them! Have the best of birthdays, my friend.

•Happy birthday to one of the few people whose birthday I can remember without a Facebook reminder.

•Posting on social media is better than sending a birthday card. No one’s disappointed finding out there’s no cash. Anyway, have a terrific birthday!

•I know you’re getting tons of social media posts today, so I’ll keep mine as short and simple as I can: I love you.

•Wishing you the sun, the moon, and the stars for your birthday.

Emoji Birthday

•On this day, a queen was born 👑 👸🏽

•Just like your candles, you’re getting lit tonight 🕯️😜

•Happy birthday, beautiful 💕

•Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole wide world 👭🏿 🌎

•Cake 🎂✔️ Champagne 🍾✔️ Best friend 👭🏾 ✔️

•Happy birthday! Here’s to many more adventures this year 🏖 🏔 ✈️ 🌃 🚲

•Happy birthday to my favorite elder 👵🏻 💀

•Hope your birthday is as cool as you are 🧊

•Happy birthday! 🥳 🎂🎊 🎉🎁

•You’re aging like a fine wine 🍷

•It took 3️⃣5️⃣ years to look this damn good 🔥

•Another year older, another year bo(u)lder 🗿

•Cheers to another year around the sun ☀️

•Happy birthday to the girl who’s just as wild and crazy as I am 🤪😈

•Hope your birthday is as amazing as you are❣️ 🎁

•Happy birthday! Now that we’re officially old, there’s no way I’m staying at your party past 9 👵🏾 🕘 😴

•Happy birthday to someone who’s truly out of this world 👽🪐 💫

•Through all the ups and downs, I’m so happy we have each other. 🎢 ⬆️ ⬇️

Famous Quotes

•As Drake would say, YOLO.

•Aretha Franklin – Every birthday is a gift. Every day is a gift.

•50 Cent – We gon’ party like it’s your birthday. Go, go, go, go, go, go, Go, shorty. It’s your birthday. We gon’ party like it’s your birthday. We gon’ sip Bacardi like it’s your birthday

•Rhiannon – It’s your day! Shine bright like a diamond 💎 ✨

•Madonna – Happy birthday to my favorite “material girllllll” 🛍💅🏽 💇🏽‍♀️

•Katy Perry – 🎵 Baby, you’re a firework 🎵 🎆

•The Beatles – They say it’s your birthday. We’re gonna have a good time. I’m glad it’s your birthday. Happy birthday to you.

•Stevie Wonder – What could fit more perfectly, than to have a world party on the day you came to be. Happy birthday to you.

•Back Street Boys –Happy Birthday to you, This is your day, On this day for you, We’re gonna love you in every way, This is your day, your day, Happy birthday to you, to you

•The Ramone/The Simpsons: Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday, Burnsie! Happy Birthday to you! “Go to hell, you old bastard”

•Nicole Richie – True friends are like diamonds—bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style. Happy Birthday

•Catherine Pulsifer – Another year comes to a close, and another begins. May the coming year be one that will be filled with the laughter of friends, love of family, and the life that you dream of.

•Emily Dickenson – We turn not older with years, but newer every day.

•William Butler Yeats –From our birthday, until we die, / Is but the winking of an eye.

•Lucille Ball – The secret to staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.

From the Heart

•I hope you know how much you’re loved today, best friend!

•I hope you receive lots of great gifts this year. And know that being your friend is one of the greatest gifts that I’ve ever received.

•Happy birthday to my best friend who brings out the best in me.

•I hope your birthday is as special as you are, friend.

•I’m so grateful to celebrate another birthday with you my best friend.

•HBD to my BFF for life, I don’t know what I’d do without you!

•I love you more than words can say. Thanks for being the world’s best friend.

•Wishing you the best birthday yet!

•I hope you’re enjoying your special day doing whatever it is you want!

•Happy birthday to someone who makes the world a better, brighter place.

•Here’s to another year of friendship, laughter, and getting up to no good together! Happy Birthday!

•Sending you so much love on your birthday, BFF!

•I’m so proud of you and for all that you do. Here’s to the world’s greatest best friend on your birthday!

•Wishing you all the happiness, joy, and blessings the world can offer on your birthday.

•Sending you an infinite amount of love, joy, and happiness on your birthday!

•Thank you for always picking up the phone, for giving the world’s best hugs, and for supporting everything I do. Here’s to you on your birthday best friend!

•I’m so happy that the universe brought us together and we became best friends. Happy birthday!

•Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world.

•My birthday wish is that you get every good thing you deserve this year.

•Cheers to the brightest light in my life on your birthday!

•You are so loved today and every day. Happy Birthday!

•Best friends are the family you get to choose, and I’m so glad we chose each other. Happy birthday, beautiful.

We hope you enjoyed our birthday wishes for best friend list!