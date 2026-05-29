honestav announces new album Sweet American Boy

One of our favourite unfiltered voices is back with a sophomore album on the way

honestav is back with a new album announcement, with the fast-rising singer-songwriter set to release Sweet American Boy on June 19 via Rebel Music/gamma.

The record marks the follow-up to his breakthrough debut hara-kiri and will include recent singles ‘Wasted’, ‘Believe’ and ‘FKN Hate You‘ featuring JaYy Wick.

Since exploding online with ‘I’d Rather Overdose’, honestav has carved out a lane of his own by blending alternative, indie-folk, hip-hop and pop influences with deeply personal songwriting.

His music rarely pulls punches, often diving headfirst into heartbreak, self-reflection and the messier parts of growing up.

Sweet American Boy arrives after a huge run for the artist, including his No License headline tour and a stint supporting Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year.

While full details of the album are still under wraps, the tracks released so far suggest he’s continuing to expand his sound without losing the emotional honesty that first connected with listeners.

For fans who have been following the journey since hara-kiri, Sweet American Boy looks set to be the next chapter.

Sweet American Boy lands on June 19 and is available to pre-save now.