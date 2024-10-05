Weekend Soundtrack: The Best New Music from Aus & NZ with Floodlights, Wafia & More

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of new music

As the long weekend hits us, we’ve gathered a lineup of fresh new music to kickstart your listening spree.

Here’s what’s spinning.

Floodlights – Can You Feel It

Melbourne’s Floodlights are lighting up the airwaves with Can You Feel It, a track that encapsulates anticipation, excitement, and catharsis.

With soaring guitars and a trumpet hook that will stick with you, this one’s a perfect companion for late afternoon drives. Get in the mood for their headline AU tour and their EU/UK tour dates with this sharp new direction.

Wafia – Say It To The Moon

Fresh off the back of several standout singles, Wafia is set to release her debut album Promised Land in January. Her latest track, Say It To The Moon, showcases the heart and soul that fans love – a blend of resilience, hope, and deep personal storytelling.

With executive production from Sabrina Claudio, this album promises to be an exploration of Wafia’s journey as a queer Arab woman, full of tender moments and empowering anthems.

Ratbag – Pinky Boy

Brace yourself for the disorderly new single from the breakthrough alternative star. Pinky Boy marks Ratbag’s first release since her stunning debut EP Why Aren’t You Laughing?.

A chaotic mix of electric energy and lo-fi grit, this track sets the stage for her next era, with even more musical mayhem promised to follow. Keep an eye out for her upcoming Aussie tour – she’s hitting Sydney and Melbourne this October.

Ceres – Magic Mountain

Ceres are back with a double album, Magic Mountain (1996—2022), and trust us, it’s worth the five-year wait.

Their new single Britney Spears is a whirlwind, complete with fists-in-the-air energy and lush harmonies, while In The Valley slows things down with delicate piano and haunting strings. Give it a spin and get ready to feel all the feels.

Tiana Khasi – Good As It Gets

Naarm/Melbourne’s Tiana Khasi is back, and she’s not holding back. Her latest release, Good As It Gets, is a sleek, confidence anthem dripping with late ‘90s R&B flair.

Filled with vibrant vocal layers and audacious lyrics, this track is a reminder to embrace your inner contradictions and step boldly into the world. Catch her at the Melbourne International Jazz Festival or India’s Echoes of Earth festivals later this year.

Ra Ra Viper – Pinkies

WA’s indie heroes Ra Ra Viper are taking us on a nostalgia trip with their latest single Pinkies. First heard on Triple J’s Home & Hosed, this track is a melancholic reflection on youthful days, complete with soft vocals and dreamy instrumentals.

With their debut album Big Speak dropping in November, now’s the time to jump on board the Ra Ra train.

Riley From Earth – Was It Worth It?

Eora/Sydney’s Riley From Earth delivers pure introspection in his latest track, Was It Worth It. A poignant exploration of the end of a relationship, it’s filled with shoegaze guitar vibes and off-kilter charm.

Watch the video, a combination of personal handy cam footage and serene nature shots, to feel all the emotions as Riley transports us through his sonic universe.

TOWNS – TANTRUM

Adelaide’s pop-punk duo TOWNS are dropping their debut album Sentimental Slowdown this November. TANTRUM, their latest single, is a punchy, energetic track that perfectly encapsulates their carefree, fun-loving spirit.

Get ready to join them on their sentimental journey as they tour Australia this November.

Nice Biscuit – SOS

Brisbane’s cosmic rockers Nice Biscuit are back with their sophomore album SOS, which drops this Friday. Expect fuzzy grooves, danceable rhythms, and otherworldly vibes.

Their hypnotic vocals and psychedelic energy make this the perfect soundtrack for a stargazing night by the beach.

Breakfast Road – SUPERSTAR SHIFT

Western Sydney’s Breakfast Road are embracing their inner superstars with the release of their single Superstar Shit.

Packed with punchy riffs and head-bopping rhythms, this one is a playful, loud ode to dreaming big while catching the bus to the suburbs. It’s raw, fun, and sure to get you dancing.

So there you have it – the perfect playlist for your long weekend, courtesy of Australia and New Zealand’s finest.

Listen to all of these tracks more great music courtesy of Happy’s Mixtape.

Happy listening!