King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce upcoming three-hour set in Melbourne

Next month, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will play a marathon, three-hour set, alongside a mammoth line-up of supports.

King Gizz were supposed to headline Timeland festival in December last month, but inevitably, COVID pulled the plug on the event.

To make it up to disappointed fans, the Melbourne-based group have announced they will be playing a one-off show called ‘Return Of The Curse Of Timeland’.

The rescheduled event features a host of incredible support acts, including Stonefield, Ajak Kwai, Nice Biscuit, Babe Rainbow, and Bones & Jones performing with Folk Bitch Trio.

The outdoor festival will be held at Burnley’s Reunion Park in Naarm/Melbourne on March 5.

The six-piece will be giving Bruce Springsteen a run for his money, promising fans a three-hour set to close the day.

Originally, King Gizz were planning to play for six hours over four sets. But a three-hour show is still double their usual set length, and it’s certainly nothing to sneeze at.

The band are expected to release their 19th album, Made In Timeland, later this year. Free copies of the album were going to be handed out to attendees of the original festival, but that plan was given the axe for the rescheduled event.

If anyone is going to complain about that, they aren’t deserving of such psych-rock royalty.