Ed Sheeran releases song with metal band Bring Me the Horizon

Ed Sheeran has enlisted the help of British metal band Bring Me the Horizon to rework his 2021 single, Bad Habits.

After teaming up for a high-energy performance at the Brit Awards, Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon have released a studio version of their genre-bending Bad Habits rework.

The track features new, heavy guitar breakdowns and backing vocals from Bring Me the Horizon front man Oli Sykes, to add a bit of juicy metal flavour to the track.

On paper, this sounds like a bit of an obscure collaboration. But BMTH have soften their sound in recent years, producing some glorious pop-punk anthems.

“From receiving the email asking whether we’d like to open the brits with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental,” Sykes noted.

“But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge.”

The new-look, bad-boy Sheeran enjoyed the heavier revamp of the track too. “I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version. Excited to get it out,” stated the singer.

If you’re as curious as us, you can watch the offical video for the collaborative rework below.