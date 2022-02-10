Adele cleans up at the 2022 BRIT Awards

Adele picked up three awards including “Album of the Year” at the 2022 BRIT Awards with Wolf Alice and Ed Sheeran among the winners.
2022 marked a significant year for the BRIT Awards, being the first time the annual ceremony did not categorise awards based on gender and, just quietly, 10 of the 14 awards were won by women. Heck. Yes.
To top off a highly successful year, Adele took home the most awards on the night, getting the nod for “Album of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” and “Song of the Year” for her single Easy On Me.
But the cutest moment of the evening was hard to contend with. When London rapper, Little Simz was announced as “Best New Artist” she brought her mum up on stage to accept the award with her.
Although she only picked up one award, Little Simz was possibly the night’s biggest winner. In the day following her performance at the ceremony, the 27-year-old’s Spotify streams grew a whopping 350 per cent.
Here are all the other winners from the night:
International Artist of the Year – Billie Eilish
International Group of the Year – Silk Sonic
International Song of the Year – Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Group – Wolf Alice
Best Pop/R&B Act – Dua Lipa
Best Rock/Alternative Act – Sam Fender
Best Dance Act – Becky Hill
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act – Dave
BRITs Rising Star – Holly Humberstone
Producer of the Year – Inflo
Songwriter of the Year – Ed Sheeran