Adele cleans up at the 2022 BRIT Awards

Adele picked up three awards including “Album of the Year” at the 2022 BRIT Awards with Wolf Alice and Ed Sheeran among the winners.

2022 marked a significant year for the BRIT Awards, being the first time the annual ceremony did not categorise awards based on gender and, just quietly, 10 of the 14 awards were won by women. Heck. Yes.

To top off a highly successful year, Adele took home the most awards on the night, getting the nod for “Album of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” and “Song of the Year” for her single Easy On Me.

But the cutest moment of the evening was hard to contend with. When London rapper, Little Simz was announced as “Best New Artist” she brought her mum up on stage to accept the award with her.

Although she only picked up one award, Little Simz was possibly the night’s biggest winner. In the day following her performance at the ceremony, the 27-year-old’s Spotify streams grew a whopping 350 per cent.

Here are all the other winners from the night:

International Artist of the Year – Billie Eilish

International Group of the Year – Silk Sonic

International Song of the Year – Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Group – Wolf Alice

Best Pop/R&B Act – Dua Lipa

Best Rock/Alternative Act – Sam Fender

Best Dance Act – Becky Hill

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act – Dave

BRITs Rising Star – Holly Humberstone

Producer of the Year – Inflo

Songwriter of the Year – Ed Sheeran