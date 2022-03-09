Happy Presents: Nick Griffith ‘Something I Once Heard’ album launch shows

Join us in Sydney, Port Kembla, and Wollongong to celebrate the release of Nick Griffith’s sunny sophomore album Something I Once Heard.

Treat yourself to the tasty licks and warm-hearted vocals of Nick Griffith’s Something I Once Heard, as he launches his sophomore album into the accepting arms of Sydney, Wollongong, and Port Kembla.

Something I Once Heard is out now via Dinosaur City Records, featuring singles Island, Porto Song, and Darling, as well as the infectiously positive title track.

Nick has cemented himself as a well-respected figure of Sydney’s music scene as a member of Big White, High-tails, and Bored Shorts, earning him the description of a musical “demi-god” from Dave Ruby Howe of Triple J.

Heck, even the boomers at the Sydney Morning Herald can get around the album, with Robert Moran writing that Porto Song “makes me imagine I’m waiting for my fish ‘n’ chips order on a pier somewhere on the south coast.”

Check out the Official Video for the title track Something I Once Heard below.

The Sydney leg of the circuit will be supported by Big White bandmate and synth-lord, Elmo Aoyama, who released her debut EP Spells in 2020.

STUMPS, Drunk Mums, Harmony Byrne, and Cody Munro Moore are among the incredible artists playing alongside Nick at Port Kembla Festival which will be spread across six different venues in the Wollongong suburb.

Nick Griffith is a once-in-a-generation talent with an innate knack for performing, and with live music back in full swing – you need to get to at least one of these shows.

Tour Dates

SYDNEY

The Landsdowne

19th of March

Tickets available soon

PORT KEMBLA

Port Kembla Festival

23rd of April

Tickets

WOLONGONG

North Gong Hotel

24th of April

Tickets available soon