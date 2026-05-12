Kelvin Evans gets 2 years in prison for stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased tracks

Guess he’s not the king of heists after all.

A man who dubbed himself the “King Thief of Atlanta” has been sentenced to two years in prison after stealing unreleased music from Beyoncé’s team during her Cowboy Carter tour.

Kelvin Evans, 41, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2026, to entering an automobile and criminal trespass. He received a five-year sentence, with two years behind bars and three on probation.

The theft happened on July 8, 2025, in Atlanta, when Evans broke into a Jeep used by Beyoncé’s creative team near Krog Street Market. He made off with suitcases containing hard drives of unreleased, watermarked music, plus future setlists, laptops and personal items.

Despite the scale of the haul, the case unravelled quickly. Police tracked stolen MacBooks and AirPods back to Evans, backed up by CCTV and links to a family member involved in the getaway.

The hard drives haven’t been recovered, but no major leaks surfaced – meaning the Cowboy Carter rollout stayed intact.

Safe to say: don’t mess with Queen B.