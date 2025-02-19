Indie-funk band Goodwin’s recent album is an experimental masterpiece

The band has their new album ‘The Monarch and The Milkweed’ out on streaming services now and it’s a must listen

It’s hard to pin down a single genre that Goodwin would most likely apply to.

Instead let’s just say that their experimental efforts make them a hard act to try and put a label on.

And its in that notion that the true allure of the indie-funk experimental fusion band truly lies.

For those of you who haven’t heard, Goodwin has a new album out wherever you access your music.

The Monarch and The Milkweed is another one of their experimental masterpieces, and is just their second album release since 2023’s The Hunt.

The six-piece fun filled outfit have since evolved their musical style into a morphed and perfection sound that the band can be proud of.

Their unique style and sound expanses over the never-ending list of instruments that they feature.

From the drums to cello, viola, piano, bass and even the fiddle, they are multi-instrumentalists at their very core.

Goodwin has become a central feature of the sonic landscape of experimental music, and their latest release is a true example of this.

Equal parts raw and sophisticated, Goodwin is tearing it up in the Indie-funk scene with their genre-spanning sonic sound.

Out of the albums 11-track list, ‘Lean’ and ‘Needs’ are the true standouts of the album, with their insanely inspiring melodies and vocal tones.

It would be rude not to mention ‘New England Man’ as well as it is an exceptional example of the band’s instrumental prowess.

Emily Campagna’s vocal frequency is a highlight of the bands talent, with Yahuba Garcia’s insane drumming another plus.

When paired with the rest of the out of this world talented members, Goodwin becomes an immeasurable force.

For more news or information on the band go check out their website here, and go listen to their new album below.