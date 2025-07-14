Is Donkey Kong swinging onto the Silver Screen?

Move over, Mario, DK’s getting his own cinematic universe.

Nintendo is doubling down on its cinematic universe, with a standalone Donkey Kong movie likely to be in the works!

Following the ape’s scene-stealing role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a fresh copyright filing reveals Nintendo and Universal Studios are teaming up for an “untitled Donkey Kong project” described as a “motion picture.”

Seth Rogen, who voiced DK in the Mario film, previously hinted at the character’s potential, joking that the Fast & Furious franchise proved “it’s all about family.”

The news comes as Donkey Kong enjoys a major resurgence, his new 3D platformer Bananza launches this week as a Switch 2 exclusive, while Universal Studios Japan just unveiled a DK-themed park expansion.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed the company is “deeply involved” in adapting more gaming IPs, with Zelda and Mario sequels already slated for 2026–2027.

Could a Kong dynasty be next?