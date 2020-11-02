WATCH: The Rolling Stones perform ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ for the first time (1968)

Legendary English rockers The Rolling Stones have released a never-before-seen cut from their 1968 concert film Rock and Roll Circus. The clip features the band’s first-ever public performance of Sympathy For The Devil.

The immersive clip faithfully re-creates the ’60s rave; no auto-tune, no looping, no backing track, just pure rock n roll.

Recalling the performance, guitarist Keith Richards said, “It was an incredible shoot, I think, 36 hours or something. I remember not remembering everything towards the end… but it was fun… we went through two audiences… wore one out… it was great!”

Catch the video in its stunning 4K restoration below: