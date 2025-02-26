Pink Floyd Set to Re-Release 1972 Concert Footage from Pompeii in IMAX

The famed ‘Echoes’ 1972 concert set live from Pompeii is set to be re-released by Pink Floyd in IMAX theatres

The experimental Psychedelic rock-outfit Pink Floyd, are set to release their 1972 footage from their ‘Echoes’ set in Pompeii.

Hailed as one of the both visually stunning and audially appealing live sets of all time, the concert footage will be available bigger, and better than ever.

Pink Floyd essentially led the Psych-rock movement of the 70s, becoming pioneers for a new generation of music.

Now, you have the chance to immerse yourself in one of the most pivotal moments in their long careers.

And for those of you who either aren’t familiar with IMAX, or haven’t been before, it’s essentially like a movie theatre but ten times bigger and two-hundred times louder.

So realistically, what better way to watch a re-released live set like this than in an IMAX theatre?

And if that’s not good enough, just you wait.

They are also said to finally be releasing the soundtrack for the concert on streaming platforms.

A shrewd move from the band after selling off their entire catalogue to Sony last year in a deal believed to be worth around $400m.

And the film, just in case you’re wondering, has been re-mastered to 4K quality, so it won’t exactly be an eye-sore.

The film is set to be released on the 24th of April, so make sure you move quick if you wanna get tickets.

And if you manage to find yourself with two and a half hours of free time, check out Pink Floyd frontmanDavid Gilmour’s return set at Pompeii back in 2016.

Playing all the hits you love and more, this Pink Floyd concert film is a must-see for all Psych-rock and classic-rock fans.