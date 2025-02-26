Paul McCartney Co-Author’s New Book

Paul McCartney has another creative project on the way, a new novel which will focus on the artists time with his band ‘Wings’

He’s gone from surprise gigs in New York, to Ai albums and now to a brand new co-authoured book.

The former Beatles frontman is having the time of his life, and his new book will shine some light on one particular time which may be easily overlooked.

The new book, set to release November this year, is set to focus on the enigmatic singer/songwriters time with the ‘Wings’.

McCartney had an illustrious touring and recording career with the band, following the passing of late Beatles star John Lennon which led to the end of the Beatles altogether.

The singer looks to focus on an aspect of his career that many would not be as familiar with.

‘Wings: The Story of A Band On The Run’ is set to release in bookstores on the 4th of November this year.

It comes almost a quarter of a century after his last book that focused on his time with the Wings; ‘Wingspan.’

The book will be co-written by Historian and Musician Ted Widmer, who takes a step away from his usual political writing to focus on this illustrious part of McCartney’s career.

And for all you picture-book lovers, the new book will feature over a hundred black and white and colour photographs spanning over McCartney’s time spent with the Wings.

Co authored by McCartney, many never seen before photographs and the Wings, I mean what more could you really ask for?

Obviously besides Paul McCartney himself playing a lofi acoustic set in your living room would be nice, but I don’t think that will happen anytime soon.

So until then, Paul’s new book will have to suffice.

