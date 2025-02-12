Paul McCartney has a special gig announcement for all you NYC locals

The former Beatles member and sometimes singer has announced a surprise intimate gig in NYC tonight, though its already sold out

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but Paul McCartney has recently announced an already sold-out show at the Rocks The Bowery in New York tonight.

The singer/songwriter is one of the most acclaimed musicians of all time and has made a significant lasting impact on the music industry.

While your chance (if you missed out) has unfortunately faded, a few lucky fans will get an up close and personal glimpse of the enigmatic rock star tonight at Rocks The Bowery in New York.

His last big tour appearance was in last year’s ‘Got Back’ tour, featuring tracks along his own discography and some Beatles favourites.

Among the set list were; ‘Now and Then’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Letting Go’.

Of course McCartney couldn’t go through the tour without a few surprises however.

With some of the most exciting coming from the final gig where Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr and Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood joined him on stage.

So it’s fair to say that the former Beatles singer is definitely one for surprises.

Unfortunately the tickets for his NYC gig were on a first come first served basis, so some eagle eyed fans have already snapped up the remainder of the tickets.

But why NYC?

Paul McCartney is in town for the special 3-hour SNL 50th Anniversary show that airs this Sunday.

This comes ahead of The Beatles recently winning the Grammy for Best Rock Performance for ‘Now and Then’.

Whether it was out of having something to do, generosity or just a really deep love for music, I’m sure fans will be grateful for the surprise show.

So go have a listen to Paul’s catalogue, or check out some of The Beatles top hits here.