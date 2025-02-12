Bon Iver announces latest project ‘SABLE, fABLE’

American indie-folk hero Bon Iver has announced his first solo album in almost 6 years, with ‘SABLE, fABLE’ arriving in April

Perhaps one of the most influential folk artists in recent memory, Bon Iver has an exciting new project coming out this year.

The artist is a mainstay in all those rainy day soft-sadness playlists and has become an icon of the 2000s folk revival.

Bon Iver, the musical project of Justin Vernon is set to release his new album this April, marking a highly anticipated return for the Wisconsin-born artist.

The announcement comes as welcome news to fans who have been eagerly awaiting new material

His haunting falsetto and experimental production techniques have become instantly recognizable signatures, capturing the world’s attention with 2008’s ‘For Emma, Forever Ago‘.

Since then, Bon Iver has evolved from its folk roots into increasingly experimental territory, collaborating with artists across genres and pushing the boundaries of indie-folk.

For an artist whose work has become synonymous with introspective listening and emotional depth, this new release promises to be a significant moment in indie music this year.

Bon Iver’s ability to capture melancholy and beauty in equal measure has made his music a staple of reflective playlists and rainy day soundtracks, earning him a devoted following that extends far beyond the traditional folk audience.

‘SABLE, fABLE’ will be Bon Iver’s fifth full-length studio album and his first solo release in over six years.

And for all you patient fans, you have finally been rewarded.

The release will be the first album since 2019’s ‘i,i’.

We already got a taste of what sort of tracks the album could hold with last October’s EP ‘SABLE,’, and it takes Vernon’s music to a whole new level.

To check it out for yourself go over to his spotify or check out his website here.