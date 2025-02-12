Get Ready for Dean Luke’s curated playlist

The dreamy indie-folk artist is sharing all of his favourite influences, as well as what keeps Dean’s creative mind ticking

Dean Luke’s latest release ‘Easy’ dropped yesterday and it is a multidisciplinary step up for the talented indie artist.

His unique look into the difficulties of modern life have seeped their way into his new single, which is equal parts a relaxing ballad and reflective, thought-inducing artwork.

Following on from his single release ‘What Do I Know?’ from last year, ‘Easy’ is another step into the stratosphere for Dean.

Even though he only just released his new single, we’re still foaming at the mouth for some more action.

So go check out his most recent single here, or check out some of his other work on his Spotify.

And without further ado, here is Dean Luke’s curated playlist.

Big Thief – Certainty

Certainty is a poignent yet hopeful alt-country song from Big Thief’s most recent album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Belive In You. It’s a rustic little diddy about hope, certainty and uncertainty made alive by Adrianne Lenker’s colourful lyrics and raw and heartfelt vocals.

Billy Brag & Wilco – California Stars

California Stars is a song from the Billy Bragg and Wilco album Mermaid Vanue that set unheard lyrics by Woody Guthrie to music. It’s a Woody Guthrie poem delievered in the well oiled Americana style of Wilco, led by Jeff Tweedy’s rustic vocals and featuring Billy Bragg’s brutal honesty.

Free Range – Want To Know

Want To Know is a bitter sweet indie folk song from the debut album Practice by American singersongwriter Sofia Jensen who performs and releases music under the moniker Free Range. It’s a bitter sweet, soft spoken lament about relationship hardships and the way people change, for better or worse.

Ray LaMontagne – I Wouldn’t Change A Thing

I Wouldn’t Change A Thing is an alt-country song by American singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne off his first independent album Long Way Home. It’s a softly melancholic country tune with Ray’s smokey, smooth voice front and centre sweetened with a healthy amount of pedal steel.

Broadview – Slow Pulp

Broadview is an alt-country song from American Bubble Grunge and Indie Rockers Slow Pulp off their 2023 album Yard. It’s a welcome surprise from the hook ladened, indie rock Slow Pulp usually produce. I look forward to the potential indie folk/alt-country album they may one day release.

Sadness As A Gift – Adrianne Lenker

Sadness As a Gift is a song by American singer/songwriter and Big Thief vocalist Adrianne Lenker off their album Bright Future. It’s a beautiful and melancholic alt-country tune about finding happiness in the sadness inherent in change.

Don’t Forget – Jeff Tweedy

Don’t Forget is a song by award winning singer/songwriter and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy from his solo album Love Is The King. It’s a rusty alt-country tune brimming with raw honesty, catchy hooks and Jeff’s trademark vocals.

Give Back the Key to My Heart – Uncle Tupelo

Give Back the Key to My Heart is a song by Doug Sahm recorded by Alt-Country pioneers Uncle Tupelo for their 1993 album Anodyne. It’s a rustic, outlaw country ditty about the sticky aftermath of a break up featuring Doug Sahm on dual vocals. You can hear these tracks along with a bunch of others on my indie folk/alt-country playlist.

