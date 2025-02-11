Death Cab For Cutie just announced a 20th anniversary tour for ‘Plans’ 

The alt/indie band have just announced a brand new tour celebrating the 20th birthday of their album ‘Plans’

They will follow you into the dark.

Death Cab For Cutie are back into the touring spotlight after what is seemingly a non-stop touring run for the indie band.

This time, they’ve got something special to celebrate.

It is coming up on the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Plans’ and they’ve picked out a handful of special shows to celebrate that milestone.

The band is celebrating a monumental achievement, with their highly acclaimed album ‘Plans’ being at the forefront.

The album initially released in 2005 and has since been a highly celebrated album in the indie fanbase.

With hit singles ‘I Will Follow You Into The Dark’ and ‘Soul Meets Body’ it’s clear to see why it is such a beloved album.

The band have been incredibly busy on tour recently, but had to make room for one more special occasion.

Frontman Ben Gibbard said that they “are only playing a few shows in its honor as we’re currently working on our next studio album.”

Hopefully after their tour run there will be some new music on the horizon and more exciting news from the band.

While their upcoming ‘Plans’ tour only has four dates scheduled, they will be playing support shows for My Chemical Romance.

This will break up the final two shows which are held in Brooklyn.

The other two shows are set to be held in Chicago, at the Chicago Theatre and in Seattle, at the Climate Pledge Arena.

The band’s last two years of touring has been playing their album ‘Transatlanticism’ so make sure you get behind the welcome change.

For more information about the upcoming tour check out the tour trailer below, or visit here for tour dates.