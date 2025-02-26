WATCH: GUM and Ambrose Kenny-Smith Share New Track ‘Snow Angels’

Snow Angels is what happens when two like-minded artists come together and make something far greater than the sum of its parts

GUM (Jay Watson of Pond, Tame Impala) and Ambrose Kenny-Smith (King Gizzard, The Murlocs) drop Snow Angels – another sweet taste of their upcoming Ill Times deluxe edition.

The album, set for release on March 28, 2025 via p(doom) records, will include four brand-new tracks for fans to sink into. As a preview of what’s to come, they’ve dropped the killer new single, Snow Angels, accompanied by a visualizer from Jacob Armstrong.

This expanded version of Ill Times features the rich, groove-laden soundscape fans have come to love, but with extra depth and texture. Featuring tracks like Old Transistor Radio, Minor Setback, and Telescope, the deluxe edition promises to deliver on the vibe fans have been craving since the original release.

To celebrate, GUM and Kenny-Smith are hitting the road for their first-ever tour. Kicking off April 4 in Fremantle, the four-date Australian tour will give fans the first chance to see the collaboration live.

GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith AU Tour

April 4 – Freo Social, Fremantle

April 10 – Corner Hotel, Richmond

April 11 – Crowbar Sydney, Leichhardt

April 12 – Crowbar Brisbane, Fortitude Valley

Tickets are on sale now here, with support from Myriad Sun, Heavy Moss, The Melodrones, and Baby Cool.

Ill Times Deluxe Edition drops March 28. I