Get ready to watch The Darkness’ comeback tour documentary ‘Welcome To The Darkness’

The Darkness are the subject of a new documentary charting their rocky comeback tour, set for release later this month.

It was 2003 when The Darkness took the world by storm. The chart-topping album Permission to Land — which spawned smash hit single I Believe In A Thing Called Love — saw the British glam rockers ascend to the lofty heights of worldwide fame.

Then, in 2009, The Darkness disbanded and fell off the music radar, but their journey was far from over.

The tale of the once-prolific rock band is a storied one, and now is the subject of an upcoming documentary titled Welcome To The Darkness.

Nine years after their disbandment, documentarian Simon Emmett followed The Darkness on their rocky comeback tour, tracing the band’s resurgence into the limelight from small pub gigs to packed arena shows.

Welcome To The Darkness compiles footage of the band’s quest to recapture their glory, offering unprecedented access with unseen archival footage and interviews filmed over the course of eight years.

The 90-minute documentary is said to include moments of hilarity, failure and friendship, as bandmates Frankie Poullain, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Justin and Dan Hawkins seek to reclaim their cult band status.

Alongside the documentary, director Simon Emmett is known for his prolific celebrity portraits, photographing fellow musicians Adele, Rod Stewart, and Liam Gallagher, with cover shots for publications like Esquire and Rolling Stone.

Welcome To The Darkness will be available from January 24 to rent or own on AppleTV, Amazon and Google Play.

The documentary comes ahead of The Darkness’ national Australian tour, launched in celebration of Permission to Land’s 20-year anniversary. Dubbed the ‘Let There Be Rock’ tour, the three-date jaunt includes arena shows in Melbourne (February 3), Brisbane (February 7) and Sydney (February 10).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Darkness (@thedarkness)

The shows will see the band perform each track from Permission to Land, as well as a string of B-sides and other rarities.

Find more details about The Darkness’ upcoming Australian tour here, and watch the trailer for their tour documentary Welcome To The Darkness above.