3%, Miss Kaninna, and JK47 reshape the narrative with ‘Blak Powerhouse’ on 26th Jan

Maanyung, Mi-kaisha, Rona, Miss Kaninna, Becca Hatch, 3%, & JK-47, are set to perform on the 26th at Powerhouse Ultimo

On January 26, 2024, We Are Warriors and Powerhouse are set to present the second edition of ‘Blak Powerhouse,’ an event aiming to reshape the narrative surrounding the historically charged date.

Grounded in cultural celebration and empowerment, this collaboration is poised to offer a diverse program reflecting the resilience and creativity of First Nations communities.

Rooted in the collaboration between We Are Warriors, founded by Australian rapper Nooky, and Powerhouse, Blak Powerhouse is an initiative that transcends entertainment.

Beyond the live music and dance performances, the event will feature panel discussions, art and photography exhibitions, and the screening of the documentary ‘Through the Fire,’ chronicling We Are Warriors’ journey since 2022.

The stellar lineup features renowned First Nations artists, Maanyung, Mi-kaisha, Rona, Miss Kaninna, Becca Hatch, 3%, JK-47, and surprise special guests.

This carefully curated selection aims to amplify Indigenous voices and provide a platform for cultural expression.

Reflecting on the impact of the inaugural Blak Powerhouse in 2023, Nooky remarked, “There was so much power and resilience in the day for me it changed how I felt about January 26.”

The event, held at Powerhouse Ultimo, successfully shifted the narrative around a day traditionally associated with mourning, transforming it into a celebration of strength and positivity.

The collaboration between Powerhouse and We Are Warriors is more than a one-time venture. Powerhouse Associate Director First Nations Beau James emphasized the timeless nature of Indigenous identity, stating, “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aren’t defined by a date or a vote.”

This ethos is embedded in the fabric of Blak Powerhouse, where cultural richness takes precedence.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah highlighted the growing significance of Blak Powerhouse, noting its emergence as an important event on Sydney’s cultural calendar.

The commitment to supporting First Nations contemporary cultural practice underscores the event’s role in fostering unity and pride among Indigenous communities.

The event kicks off at 5 pm on January 26, 2024, with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony at Powerhouse Ultimo.

Attendees can register here, while those unable to be physically present can catch the live stream on NITV.

LINE-UP:

“THROUGH THE FIRE” DOCUMENTARY SCREENING

ART BY SHAL, MICHAEL COOK, AND TJUKURPAMARU

PANEL DISCUSSION ON BLAK POWER & EXCELLENCE

DANCE PERFORMANCES BY MUGGERA

+ MUSIC PERFORMANCES FROM

MAANYUNG

MI-KAISHA

RONA

MISS KANINNA

BECCA HATCH

3%

JK-47

AND MORE