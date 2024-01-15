Laneways just dropped nine fresh acts onto the already fire lineup!

Get ready to update your Laneways playlists and clear your calendars, because the festival just dropped word of nine new acts to the lineup

Laneway Festival 2024 just dialed up the excitement with the announcement of nine additions to its already impressive lineup.

In Melbourne, the festival is set to pay homage to its roots by teaming up with Jameson Irish Whiskey, an iconic supporter of live music. The result? The birth of Jameson’s House of Rounds at St Jerome’s Bar, a fifth stage that promises to transport festival-goers back to the rebellious spirit and wild energy of the original St Jerome’s Bar.

The lineup, featuring indie-rock sensations The Buoys, punk provocateurs These New South Whales, and fan favorites The Belair Lip Bombs, CIVIC, and dust, is a homage to the history books. Jerome Borazio, co-founder of Laneway Festival, enthuses, “You can take the festival out of the bar, but you can’t take the bar out of the festival.”

Sydney’s Laneway Festival is expanding with The Chop Shop, a new multi-level dance party stage featuring top DJs from Australia’s electronic music scene. As Everything Ecstatic, Laneway’s main electronic music stage, finds a new onsite home, The Chop Shop takes over the space formerly known as the Easter Show wood-chopping arena. Get ready for outdoor dance floor magic, courtesy of 1tbsp, C.FRIM, RONA, and Jai Piccone.

Laneway Festival 2024 is injecting fresh energy with nine new acts. Platonic Sex, (triple j Unearthed winners) Chloe Dadd, The Tullamarines, Suzi, Otiuh, The Buoys, These New South Whales, The Belair Lip Bombs, CIVIC and Dust.

With these new additions, Laneway Festival 2024 promises to be lit. Get ready to ignite your festival flame, as Laneway takes you on a festival journey like no other. Secure your spot, mark your calendars, and let the countdown begin.

Full line-up:

Stormzy (Exclusive) – Steve Lacy (Exclusive)*

Dominic Fike (Exclusive)

AJ Tracey – Angie McMahon – Confidence Man

Cordae (Just added) – d4vd – Dope Lemon – Eyedress**

Faye Webster** – horsegiirL – Nia Archives

Paris Texas** – Raye** – Skin On Skin

Teenage Dads – Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Blondshell** – DOMi & JD BECK** – Hemlocke Springs**

JK-47 – Miss Kaninna – Pretty Girl – Vacations

The Belair Lip Bombs – The Buoys – CIVIC

dust – These New South Wales

Chloe Dadd – Otiuh – Platonic Sex – The Tullamarines – Suzi

Lineup varies in each city.

*Exclusive in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth

** First Australian shows

More info and full line up here.