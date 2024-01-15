Owls Of Neptune gear up for ‘Agnes Waters Blues & Roots fest’ in the taxing heat of a QLD summer

We delve into Owls Of Neptune’s passion for music and unwavering commitment to their craft

Fresh off the release of their single ‘Soldier On,’ Owls of Neptune, the Sunshine Coast-based rock band, opens up about their vibrant music scene, diverse influences, and unique sound.

In our conversation, we delve into their origins, recording process, and the inspiration behind ‘Soldier On,’ highlighting the collaborative spirit and organic approach that shapes their signature sound.

As the band discusses their exciting future, they tease the imminent release of their second album and an East Coast tour. Kicking off at the Agnes Waters Blues and Roots festival, Owls of Neptune invites audiences to join them on their exhilarating musical journey.

Happy: What are you up to today?

Pete: Sitting in my hot humid house in QLD organising stuff for our upcoming tour. Which is exciting but taxing in the heat of a QLD summer!

Happy: What is the music scene like in your neck of the woods?

Pete: The music scene here on the Sunny Coast is fantastic. So many talented original artists are popping up all over the place.

We also have some cool venues up here like Norton Music Factory, Solbar, The Presynct and opening up soon is The Station (formerly The Nightquarter).

A lot of the breweries are having bands on too which is great, there are almost too many artists and not enough venues!

Todd: The originals scene in particular since covid has seen a mini renaissance.

Matt: We have a great little scene up here on the sunshine coast and we’ve had great support from our local venues and other bands.

It’s been great to gig at so many cool places and we are so keen to explore further a field with this album.

It’s exciting that so many people are coming out to support live original music.

Happy: How does the diversity of your bandmates birthplaces influence your music?

Pete: I think our different influences are what give us our unique sound.

If we were all massive Oasis fans then I’m sure most of our tunes would resemble that sound but because we’ve all grown up in different countries with a wide range of influences that reflects in the music we end up with.

It’s a blessing and a curse in a way because it’s great that we have our own sound and when people hear our latest song they know it’s Owls of Neptune but it’s hard to pin us down because we’re not your standard genre!

We know we’re our own brand of rock but we also border on a lot of other genres too.

Todd: Not sure if it really matters about nationality as music is a universal language that crosses all borders.

Jay: It has influenced my approach to listening and playing music, our different backgrounds has helped me broaden my musical knowledge and make use of it when creating and playing my parts.

Matt: It can only be a good thing as we bring our own touch to each song so it’s working for us!

Happy: Can you briefly tell us a little bit about the origins of Owls of Neptune?

Pete: Well I’d previously played in a band with Todd and that slipped away after our drummer left, then I was in a band with Matt and he left to work in the mines so that also stopped.

I tried the solo thing and didn’t enjoy it that much so I decided to have a break that lasted a few years.

I felt like trying to get a band together again as I’d still been writing even though I wasn’t doing anything on stage.

Straight away Jay replied to my ad and we got straight into it and connected, then I heard from a friend that Matt was back on the Coast and so I contacted him and he was keen to jam.

As soon as we had our first jam it was evident that we were all doing something special and the hunt for a lead guitarist was on.

It had been a while and I walked into Mooloolaba Music and who else but Todd came walking out.

I’d not seen him in years but asked if he’d like to join and he didn’t give a convincing yes but he came over to jam and that was the end of that.

The chemistry between the 4 of us is something I’ve never felt with any other band.

We were originally called ‘Red Letter’ but scrapped that for various reasons and then Todd suggested ‘Owls of Neptune’ and that name just felt more rock n roll, within an hour Jay had come up with the logo and we were on our way.

Todd: The name is inspired by a short story I have been writing that was about a ghost Owl from Neptune. The band loved the name.

Matt: At the time we were deciding to change the name a Tawny frogmouth Owl used to visit us at our rehearsal space so it felt like a good omen.

Happy: What does a typical day look like when recording a track like Soldier On?

Pete: First up we play the song live and when we catch the right vibe and best drum take we use that as the reference track.

The drums are kept and so Matt’s work is done. Then Jay records his bass to that drum track.

I go and do several tracks on the acoustic guitar and lay down the vocals. Todd then added his lead guitar.

We chose to work with Angus Woodhead from Glasshouse Studios for this and so he worked his magic on the mixing desk.

Angus then sends us a rough mix and we make sure we’re all happy with everything and then it’s time to get the mastering done.

Todd: I load the bed track into the DAW and play all day long until it all happens via a series of happy accidents patched together to form a song from a guitar perspective.

Jay: We played the whole album live at the studio and tracked the drums and I recorded my bass at home and Angus mixes them in. He’s done a great job with our sound.

Happy: What was the inspiration behind the lyrics of Soldier On?

Pete: Tricky to say what the inspiration for this song was coz when i write a song it’s hardly ever a conscious thing, I kinda switch off in a way and just let it happen.

After the song is written and I reflect on it I’m usually aware of what it means for me, it’s like my therapy, I’m talking to my subconscious mind.

‘Soldier On’ for me was written at a time when we were really busy gigging and putting so much time into social media I was overwhelmed.

I kept looking at what other bands were doing online and getting advice left, right and centre from everyone and I guess I just had to step back for a while and centre myself.

That was when the lyrics came out easy, I’m basically saying to myself forget everyone else, forget what they’re doing and what everyones says you should do. Walk you’re own path and stay true to yourself.

Happy: Each bandmate brings their own flair to the track. How do you ensure that all your visions are in alignment when creating music?

Pete: We’re quite lucky to have each other in this band. There’s no egos and no orchestrater.

What normally happens is I’ll write a song and just play it without really saying what the vibe of the song needs to be or what each other should be playing and each band member will feel something if they like the song so then it just grows organically.

Everyone is so good and a master at their instrument I feel it would be silly to tell them what to play and I think when everyone plays what they love and what they feel, the song then becomes theirs too.

I just get the ball rolling and they help write the music in a way I could never do. There’s always ideas thrown around if something isn’t quite sitting right but we work it out where everyone is happy and what works best for the song.

Todd: We don’t try it just happens!

Jay: We discuss ideas and see if it works.

Happy: Taking inspiration from the title, what are some experiences where you’ve felt the need to Soldier On?

Pete: So many times I’ve felt the need to soldier on! Life is full of highs and lows and I guess in relation to the music world, when we started out Covid decided to screw up our plans of gigging and through all that ridiculous stage of existence I definitely felt the need to soldier on, even though it seemed it would never end.

Then when it did and we recorded our first album I remember emailing, texting, phoning and generally doing all I could to get us a gig and got hardly any replies but then the odd one came up and then another and that was just another time I felt like soldiering on because music is something i just can’t give up if I tried.

In relation to life I guess I feel the need to soldier just keep my head above water financially : )

Happy: Anything exciting on the horizon that you can tease for us?

Pete: Well being released very soon is our 2nd album and a tour to go with it!

We are in the process of finalising dates for an east coast tour, kicking things off in Agnes Waters Blues and Roots festival so that will be fun as we haven’t played that festival yet and making a multi stop debut in Sydney.

We are just excited to share our new music.

We’re in the final stages of all that happening now so there will be an announcement coming very soon.

Happy: What makes you happy?

Pete: Waking up in the peace and quiet with a black coffee and contemplating life, meditation, my family and of course music!

I notice when I don’t write, play or perform I feel something about myself just isn’t right and then I’ll do one of those things and all is better than ever.