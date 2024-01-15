Australia’s Gia Ransome showcases her darker side with Morning Light

After a glowing year for Gia Ransome, her new single Morning Light both closes an exceptional chapter and opens a brand new one

Debuting in March of 23, Gia Ransome has made quick work of building her following and gaining industry praise off the back of her previously released singles.

Channelling surf rock/blues vibe, Ransome brings with her a sense of groove and modernity, as well as a melancholia similar to that of Perth’s Spacey Jane.

Morning Light is warm and inviting, laced with delicate guitar lines that circle in and around each other.

Drenched in reverb, Ransome’s vocal is gentle and swaying, moving through unexpected melodies that place her control and imitability at the forefront.

Unanticipated chord changes and shifts in dynamic make Morning Light more than just a mainstream pop song.

“I really don’t wanna be alone,” the sentiment that stands at the center of Morning Light is an honest one.

Delivered with vulnerability and power at the crux of an emotional hailstorm, Ransome combines a sense of drama and longing with that of confidence and fire.

By taking the unexpected paths along with the well trodden ones, Morning Light becomes both an accessible, familiar journey as well as a confronting and challenging one.

Morning Light doesn’t shy away from its own intensity.

Reminiscent of Sydney outfit Little May’s sophomore record Blame My Body, Ransome creates drama and excitement, all the while keeping her emotional bareness at the forefront. Morning Light is a suitable soundtrack for rumination as well as action.

Relatable lyricism, familiar guitar tones and an interesting yet comfortable structure give Morning Light its legs with which to run.

With so many doors to be opened, Gia makes sure that she has the opportunity to knock on them all.

Equal parts soulful and angsty, Morning Light is effortlessly catchy.

The mood it carries is able to shape shift from verse to chorus, carrying with it all the pent up energy stored in the darker moments.

Gia Ransome knows herself as well as she knows the scene she is embarking on.

With such a short period of time between her debut and the release of Morning Light, it is impossible to gauge where she’ll go next, though certainly worth paying attention.