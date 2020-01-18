Heatrising: the music event of the summer presented by Lowrise

Live music lovers out there, this is your call to action. If you haven’t seen or heard of this event, you can thank me when the day is done and you’re all danced out and full of joy, proud of yourself for making probably the best decision this entire decade: attending Heatrising.

Sydney-based collective Lowrise have got another wicked music event lined up. With more than 20 acts over three stages, art installations, and markets, Heatrising is looking huge.

Heatrising will be held on Cadigal Land at the iconic STUCCO housing co-op in Newtown (down the road from Carriageworks). It will be a day festival, running from 1pm to midnight across a four storey indoor/outdoor space.

Prepare to get your mind blown by one of the many awe-inspiring installations from local creative collective YMO Projects, who will be in charge of putting together a world of immersive textile features, perfect for STUCCO’s post-industrial atmosphere.

Lowrise will be throwing a sausage sizzle with all proceeds going to wildlife rescue charity WIRES. Profits from booking fees will also go toward the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal and a percentage of ticket proceeds toward the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Final Release tickets are still available for $30 right here. Check out the lineup below.

Lineup

Thunder Fox

Ms. Thandi

Ultracrush

Noodlehouse

Doctor Robot

The Big Ilch

Kyoshi

Prism

Cosy Bosom

SIXBUX

RIZ

Rees Lucia

Thomas Gray & Liam Ebbs

DJ Snifferdog & Lloyd Connoly

Maité Inae

Emeris

James Benjamin

MTTY

Jordan Kenny

Chelsea Warner

Alfie Killigrew

Estoypablo

Cake Prudence

Zara Olsen

Jump onto the Facebook event page to stay up to date and find out more.