Hollywood is buzzing with excitement as the award season gets into full swing. The film world’s most prestigious event, The Academy Awards, is coming up in just a few weeks, with a plethora of talents being nominated for an Oscar.
Some of our favourite films of the year have been nominated as well as some incredible actors, musical scores, makeup, and special effects.
Check out this year’s full list of Oscar nominations below!
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best animated feature
Advertisement
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best animated short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best documentary
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best documentary short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best live action short
Advertisement
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away
Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again
Rocketman
I’m Standing With You
Breakthrough
Into the Unknown
Frozen II
Stand Up
Harriet
Best makeup and hair
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best visual effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
It will be exciting to see how this year pans out at the Academy Awards and we can’t wait to see who wins a prestigious Oscar.