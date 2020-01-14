 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

Check out this year’s full list of Oscar nominations

oscar

Hollywood is buzzing with excitement as the award season gets into full swing. The film world’s most prestigious event, The Academy Awards, is coming up in just a few weeks, with a plethora of talents being nominated for an Oscar.

Some of our favourite films of the year have been nominated as well as some incredible actors, musical scores, makeup, and special effects.

oscar

Check out this year’s full list of Oscar nominations below!

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best animated feature

Advertisement
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Best original screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best documentary

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short

Advertisement
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Best editing

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best original score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away
Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again
Rocketman
I’m Standing With You
Breakthrough
Into the Unknown
Frozen II
Stand Up
Harriet

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Best costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

It will be exciting to see how this year pans out at the Academy Awards and we can’t wait to see who wins a prestigious Oscar.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

January 14, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag