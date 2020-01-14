Pearl Jam have announced a new album, set to arrive in March

2020 is shaping up to be a massive year, with music fans of all kinds expecting a catalogue of new albums over the coming months. Now, Pearl Jam have announced a new album and it’s coming out much sooner than you might expect.

Pearl Jam have announced that their first studio album in over six years will be called Gigaton and it arrives March 27.

Gigaton follows Pearl Jam’s 2013 album Lightning Bolt and arrives alongside news of an epic North American, European and UK tour. Here’s to hoping they add Australia to the list soon.

In a press release, guitarist Mike McCready opened up about the new album:

“Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness, and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Since releasing their last album Lightning Bolt, Pearl Jam have stayed busy releasing a single and a number of live concert films, completing a number of solo projects and also being inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

While Pearl Jam were one of the most popular American rock n’ roll bands of the ’90s, the group are still seen as one of the best and fans are looking forward to what is set to be a huge album filled to the brim with Pearl Jam’s signature grunge sound that we know and love.