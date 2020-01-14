ORDERS deliver indie-rock gold on ‘This Is An EP’

ORDERS make the kind of music that immediately grabs you. In a relatively short amount of time, the London-based band have developed a sound that feels equal parts familiar and fresh; it’s rooted in indie-rock, but stretches into far more dynamic and unexpected sonic territories.

Now, with the release of their debut EP, This Is An EP, the band continue to establish their penchant for crafting truly addictive gems of sound. If you’re not already across this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their brilliantly titled new EP This Is An EP, London-based outfit ORDERS deliver a dynamic and endlessly charismatic slice of indie-rock gold.

Throughout the new EP (which has been excellently named, by the way), ORDERS glide through a colourful concoction of indie, soul, and straight-up rock n’ roll to deliver a sound uniquely their own. With groove-laden instrumentation and huge, resonant vocal melodies, This Is An EP is bursting at the seams with musical energy.

Baby Blue immediately kicks things into gear with infectious guitars and booming vocals. Right from the first moment vocalist Stanley Mycroft bellows “come on baby blue,” you’ll be hooked. From here, the band showcase their sprawling vision. Rolling Down starts off as a more tender, soulful number, before exploding into high-octane rhythms.

By the time closing track The Maker reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by the band’s huge blend of sounds.

These may still be early days for ORDERS, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new EP above.