Ione Skye’s memoir ‘Say Everything’ an honest, no-holds-barred account of a life lived loudly & boldly

Ione Skye’s upcoming memoir, ‘Say Everything,’ promises an unfiltered dive into her rollercoaster life

Slated for a March 2025 release, Ione Sky’s forthcoming memoir is a window into her exceptional life, and an opportunity to hear the stories she has been waiting her whole life to share.

The daughter of folk legend Donovan (Mellow Yellow and Hurdy Gurdy Man) and model Enid Karl, Skye’s tale is one of navigating Hollywood’s dizzying highs and crushing lows while living in her famous father’s shadow.

Best known for her iconic role alongside John Cusack in “Say Anything,” Skye’s memoir offers a raw look at her journey from a 16-year-old breakout star to a Gen X icon.

The book is set to explore her early success in films like “River’s Edge,” where she starred alongside Keanu Reeves, and her turbulent personal life, marked by relationships with some of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

“Say Everything” isn’t just about Hollywood glitz. Skye opens up about her struggles, including her complex relationship with her father and her tumultuous marriage to Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz.

Her quest for acceptance and love took her through a series of high-profile romances with Keanu Reeves, River Phoenix, Matthew Perry, and John Cusack, to name a few.

The memoir also touches on her decade-long journey of self-discovery, from the vibrant scenes of Topanga Canyon to Indian ashrams and rock royalty compounds.

Along the way, Skye reconciles with her past and redefines her identity, especially after finding a kindred spirit in Australian musician Ben Lee.

Described as both juicy and introspective, “Say Everything” is set to be a must-read for fans of Hollywood memoirs.

It’s an honest, no-holds-barred account of a life lived loudly and boldly. Pre-order your copy now here.