Robert Smith picks his favourite album and TV show from 2019

So what happened this year anyway? A whole bunch of stuff, according to Robert Smith. The frontman of The Cure answered a series of quick-fire questions for Hot Press, ranging from his villain of the year (Boris Johnson) to his biggest hope for next year.

“New music”, he simply answered to the latter. Duh, us too.

Robert Smith is a factual guy. What the heck with Parasite, The Irishman or Marriage Story? He’d rather a documentary with no narration, no cutaway interviews, no adapted moments, just original material synced to some music and the occasional diagram. Anyway, Apollo 11 is Smith’s favourite movie of 2019.

Music wise, we learn that Smith’s favourite album of the year was It Won’t Be Like This All The Time by The Twilight Sad. Not a big surprise when you know that the Scottish post-rock group has been invited to support The Cure on all world tour dates for a few years. Smith said they were “the best band playing the best songs – consistently brilliant, emotional, intense, inspiring, entertaining.”

Smith’s New Year’s resolution is to produce new music with The Cure. We’ll hold you to that, Smith.