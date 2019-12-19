Watch Yumi Zouma perform ‘Bruise’ Live at Enmore

New Zealand quartet Yumi Zouma was the latest to visit the Live at Enmore studio. The band delivered a slinky and sultry version of their recent single, Bruise.

The track marked a new experiment for the band but is still packed with their trademark grooves and irresistible hooks.

The track was underpinned by intricate beats in lockstep with the bass with funk guitar, atmospheric synth and Christie Simpson’s stunning vocals on top.

Before they hit the studio, the band chatted about the new approach they took with the song:

“It’s a bit more sassy than usual and somewhat inspired by the Nelly Furtado/Timbaland collabs” and further, “It was the first time we tried to write a sexy pop song.”

Check out the performance below:

To keep up to date with Yumi Zouma, visit their website.