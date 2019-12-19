 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: James Blake – ‘I’ll Come Too’

James Blake’s new video, for I’ll Come Too, was directed by Planet Earth editor Matt Meech. It features a couple of penguins looking wistfully to the skies – watch the clip below.

WATCH: James Blake - 'I'll Come Too'

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

James Blake Archives

Leave a Reply

December 20, 2019

Tags:

More from Happy Mag