Disney is bringing back The Mickey Mouse Club!

A new generation of Mouseketeers are ready for their Disney debut

For decades, The Mickey Mouse Club has been a launchpad for some of the biggest names in entertainment. Now, Disney+ is hoping lightning strikes again.

The streamer has officially ordered a pilot for a reboot of the iconic children’s variety show. Introducing a brand-new class of Mouseketeers who could become the next generation of Disney stars.

Leading the pilot are Camp Rock 3 cast members Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter and Brooklynn Pitts, alongside Erianthe Akaata (Young Rock), Scarlett London Diviney (The Lion King), Michael Cash (Black Rabbit), Yonas Kibreab (Elio), Varonica Mitchell, Kauani, Scarlett Grace Petty and Carter Barnes.

Production begins this month in Los Angeles.

If the pilot receives a full series order, the reboot will once again focus on showcasing young performers through music, comedy and variety segments.

Staying true to the format that helped launch the careers of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

Originally created by Walt Disney himself, The Mickey Mouse Club first debuted in 1955 after beginning life as a live theatre production.

It later returned in several different forms, with the 1989 revival, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Becoming the franchise’s most influential era after introducing audiences to a future generation of pop stars and Hollywood actors.

Disney also experimented with a social media version, Club Mickey Mouse, between 2017 and 2018.

Whether this latest class of Mouseketeers follows in the footsteps of Britney, Justin and Ryan remains to be seen.

But, if history is anything to go by, it’s a pretty good place to start.