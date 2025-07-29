YouTube added to Australia’s Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Aged-restricted content meets age-restricted access.

Australia is tightening its social media restrictions, now including YouTube in its under-16 ban after reversing an earlier exemption.

The government’s new rules, set for parliamentary review, will block minors from accessing platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and now YouTube. Although YouTube Kids remains exempt due to its limited interactivity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasised the move prioritises child safety over corporate interests, despite Google’s legal threats. While kids can still watch YouTube logged out, they’ll lose access to age-restricted content.

The decision follows eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant’s warning that YouTube, where 37% of young Australians encounter harmful content, should not get special treatment.

Critics had accused the government of favouring YouTube, but officials insist the ban balances education with protection.

Set to take effect December 10, the law imposes hefty fines (AUD$50M) on platforms failing to enforce age checks.

“Our government is making it clear,” Albanese stated, “we stand on the side of families.”