PANIA is in her ‘Pretty Girl Fly’ era – new EP Coming To Terms lands 10 Sept

Nobody does late-night R&B like PANIA – honest, a little confrontational, and very, very fine.

PANIA’s not slowing down anytime soon. The Melbourne R&B artist just dropped her new single Pretty Girl Fly and announced her next EP Coming To Terms, out 10 September — and honestly, she’s never sounded more sure of herself.

This new track is all about that quiet, unshakeable confidence. It’s for the girls who know they’re That Girl, without having to say a word. The beat hits with early-2000s energy, the visuals follow suit (think choreo, bold fits, and soft flexes), and PANIA floats over it all like she was built for this.

The upcoming EP is five tracks deep and, as she puts it, explores “the four stages of coming to terms with everything” — friendships changing, growing up, career pressure, and learning to sit with it all. It’s honest, reflective, and still super smooth.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on PANIA, this feels like a real level-up — grounded, mature, and still fly as hell.

Tracklist:

Switch Sides Pity Party Loner Pretty Girl Fly Coming 2 Terms

Coming To Terms is out 10 September — mark it.