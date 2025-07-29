There’s something electric about a pub that knows exactly what it is, and owns it.

At the Union Hotel in Newtown, it’s not about putting on airs, it’s about cold beer, good food, and music that wraps around your nights in a tight embrace.

The front bar hums with the comfort of good company; a place to huddle over well-loved pool tables, cheer at the screen, or sink into the groove beneath spinning reflections of a lone disco ball to whatever band’s playing that night.

Out back, it softens. The open space windows slow down your afternoons and basks in fresh open light. The Courtyards flickers to life as Cocktails clink and stories unfold between shared conversations amongst the two outdoor areas.

Big Arties keeps the kitchen honest, hearty, loud, and generous. Whilst the taps (all 22 of them) pour like they’ve got something to prove. The Union regularly hosts live shows thrown by some of the finest talent the local and national music scene offers.

Each year the pub’s 22 taps play host to over 420 different brews, bringing people together and for all the right reasons.

If you think it couldn’t get any better, The Union Hotel Newtown features a well-stocked Bottleshop, so if you are in the area and looking for a special bottle of wine or a few cold beers to take to your favourite BYO restaurant. How good!

The Union Hotel

📍 576 King St, Newtown NSW 2042

📞 (02) 9557 2989

🌐 unionnewtown.com.au

