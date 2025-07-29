Beautiful Noise Effects Endless Sleeper II: The Delay Pedal That Warps Reality 🎛️🌌🎸

If your pedalboard has ever begged for something different — something that doesn’t just delay but disintegrates, mutates, and evolves your sound — the Endless Sleeper II from Beautiful Noise Effects might be your new obsession. This is not your standard echo box. It’s a twin-engine, glitch-happy dream machine that trades pristine repeats for texture, movement, and a bit of chaos.

Let’s dive in. 🌀

Two Brains, Infinite Possibilities 🧠🧠

At its core, the Endless Sleeper II runs on two digital delay chips, each independently controllable with:

Delay (mix),

D. Time (delay time),

Glide (modulation),

and Feedback.

Each delay can stretch from a snappy 30ms slap to 1500ms of swirling decay. As you push the delay time, the tone becomes more degraded — like an old tape loop fraying at the edges. Perfect for shoegaze guitarists or ambient lovers craving that haunting, lo-fi patina.

Glide: From Chorus to Chaos 🌊🔮

Glide is where things start getting interesting. With three modulation waveforms — sine, square, and random — you can go from gentle, woozy movement to unpredictable pitch-bending insanity. Think watery chorus, ghostly vibrato, or full-blown UFO landings.

Want subtle shimmer? Stick with sine.

Craving chaos? Random will take you to the edge of reason. 🎢

Crush It: 8-Bit Grit for the Win 🕹️💥

Next up is Crush, which adds a crunchy, bit-crushed texture to your signal. Think Nintendo-on-the-fritz or vintage synths left in the rain. It’s not just an effect — it’s a mood. Dial it in lightly for sparkle, or crank it up for full retro meltdown.

Arrow: The Secret Third Delay 🔁🧬

Now for the pedal’s most mind-bending trick: the Arrow control. With a twist of this knob, Delay II feeds back into Delay I — essentially creating a third feedback path that loops and mutates in real-time.

The result? Evolving textures that build upon themselves like sonic fractals. It’s ambient. It’s dubby. It’s unpredictable in the most beautiful way.

Hands-On Demo Settings 🎚️🎧

Let’s put it through its paces.

Setting One:

Delay I at 30%

Delay II at 40%

Both on sine Glide

Crush around 15%

The result? 🌙 Soft, finger-picked chords drift into a warm haze. There’s movement, subtle detuning, and just a hint of dirt — a perfect bed for cinematic guitar parts or introspective loops.

Setting Two:

Crank Delay II

Switch both Glides to Random

Push Crush to 40%

Activate the Arrow

Suddenly, you’re dropped into a glitchy dreamscape. ✨💣 Sharp hits bounce wildly across the stereo field. Full chords swell into walls of sonic fog. Trails decay unpredictably, like magnetic tape unspooling in reverse. The pedal becomes its own instrument — reacting, morphing, and never quite doing the same thing twice.

Is This Pedal for You? 🎯

If you’re the kind of player who:

Lives for sound exploration

Makes ambient or shoegaze music

Scores films or games

Wants to break free from traditional delay sounds

…then the Endless Sleeper II might just become your favourite thing on your board.

It doesn’t just repeat your playing. It reinvents it.

It’s not for the faint of heart — but if you’re ready to make some noise (the beautiful kind), this pedal absolutely delivers.

🎛️ Product Page: Endless Sleeper II by Beautiful Noise Effects

🌀 More than delay. A sonic adventure in a box.